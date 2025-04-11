CID New Twist: Shivaji Satam To Re-enter As ACP Pradyuman In Sony TV Show?

The long-running crime thriller show CID has been making headlines lately after the news of actor Shivaji Satam, who played the character of ACP Pradyuman, broke out. According to the reports, the show is headed for a dramatic twist with Shivaji’s character’s exit. The storyline of ACP’s demise will happen with a bomb explosion in the upcoming episodes.

Following this, the news of TV actor Parth Samthaan replacing Shivaji Satam as a fresh lead broke out. The reports suggested that Parth would take up the role of ACP Ayushmann with major changes in the show. The shocking replacement news made fans furious, leading to the show receiving backlash from the viewers.

According to the reports, the major twist is that actor Shivaji Satam is not going anywhere. He is likely to return to the show, but the question is whether he will re-enter as ACP Pradyuman or make a comeback with a new character. However, there is no confirmation about the same. We need to see if the makers have decided to bring ACP Pradyuman back or if these are just rumors.

CID ran for two decades before going off air in 2018. However, the makers returned with the 2nd season on Sony TV. The show is now available on Netflix, allowing viewers to watch it wherever and whenever they want. It is produced by B.P Singh.

