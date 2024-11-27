Exclusive: Narendra Gupta returns to Sony TV’s CID

CID, the evergreen cop drama show, which first premiered in 1998, captivated audiences for over two decades before being taken off the air in 2018. Now, the news of CID coming back with a new season has enthralled viewers of all ages. CID has always been a household family show, watched by people of all ages. Many can connect to the cult show as their favourite show from childhood. With CID all set to unleash its magic on the audience from 21 December, the show has been in the headlines for long.

We know that the iconic ACP Pradyuman, Daya, and Senior Inspector Abhijeet, (Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Srivastava) are making their triumphant return, and the excitement surrounding the revival of the show is palpable.

Now, we hear of the veteran actor Narendra Gupta getting back to the new season of CID to reprise his role of Dr. Salunkhe. Dr Salunkhe who led the forensic team was well-known for his acute findings and smart thinking.

We hear that the actor has started his shoot for the show. Recently, the muhurat shot for the show was attended by the original maker of the show, BP Singh.

