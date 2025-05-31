Janvi Chheda Gopalia Aka ‘Shreya’ Returns To CID Season 2!

The crime thriller show CID is once again making its special place in the hearts of the audience. After a long gap of six years, Season 2 of CID is being telecast every weekend at 10 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV. This season has not only kept the audience hooked on the strength of the story, but the return of old favourite faces has also made the show more special.

Now in this episode, the return of another favorite character has filled the audience with excitement – yes, we are talking about Janvi Chheda Gopalia, who made a distinct identity by playing the character of Inspector Shreya in the show.

Janvi recently shared the news of her return to CID through a post on her Instagram. She posted a glimpse of the shooting from the vanity van and wrote,

“To new beginnings.

Or rather, picking up where I left off…

Yeah, that’s more poetic!”

With this post, Janvi gave fans a hint that she has once again returned to the world of CID and is ready to play her old character with new enthusiasm.

Janvi’s return has made CID fans on social media very excited. The audience not only remembers her strong performance, but also the special bond she formed with the rest of Team CID members. Now that the pair of ACP Pradyuman (Shivaji Satam), Abhijeet (Aditya Srivastava) and Daya (Dayanand Shetty) have returned to the show again, Janvi’s arrival makes this reunion even more special.

It is worth noting that in the last season of the show, ACP Pradyuman’s death was shown in a bomb blast, which made the fans very angry. After heavy protests on social media, now the makers have brought him back and relieved the audience. In such a situation, it is expected that the same old magic will be seen in the show again with the return of Janvi.

The new season of CID is being telecast every Saturday and Sunday at 10 pm on Sony TV and Sony LIV. With the return of Janvi Chheda, the show is going to be even more interesting.