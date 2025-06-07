EXCLUSIVE: Parth Samthaan Opens Up on His Cameo In CID, Team Bonding, and Controversy

Parth Samthaan, who won hearts with his roles as Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, opens up about his recent television cameos, team bonding and the controversy surrounding the film Ghudchadhi in an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz.

When asked if the decision to do a cameo in the iconic show was an instant one or if it required some thought, he said without hesitation, “Honestly, there were no second thoughts. The moment I heard it was a cameo, I felt I should do it, if I ever need to exit, the show shouldn’t suffer because of me.”

According to him, when the cameo started, it was for a few weeks but later the show extended to three months.

Parth described it as a fun and positive experience, “Every day on set felt like a new beginning, a fresh challenge. And being part of that family was such a positive experience.”

He said that the bonding in the team of the show is something he has never seen before, “They eat together, get ready together, share the same vanity that kind of unity is rare. I think that’s one of the reasons why the show has run successfully for over two decades.”

On his acting career and growth so far, Parth said, “Back in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, people used to abuse my character. I was young then, and I didn’t realise that strong reactions meant I was doing well. Today, I understand where the audience is coming from.”

He also spoke openly about the controversy related to his film Ghudchadhi, “It was a big learning experience, how a story is told versus how it’s received by the audience. Sometimes the gap between those two can create a lot of noise. I take it as a lesson.”

Parth Samthaan, whose real name is Parth Laghate and who was born on 11 March 1991, started his career with shows like Gumrah: End of Innocence and Best Friends Forever. But he got real recognition with the character of Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Today he is not just an actor but has become a performer who creates a deep connection with the audience through his stories.

