Bigg Boss Fame Akansha Puri Undergoes Egg Freezing Surgery Says, “It Was Difficult…”

Akansha Puri, known for her stints in shows like Vighnaharta Ganesh, Inspector Avinash, Calender Girls, Bigg Boss, and others, made it to headlines yesterday as she dropped photos of herself being hospitalized. However, nobody has any idea what happened to the actress. To inform her fans, the actress dropped a new photo revealing that she underwent egg-freezing surgery and also expressed her experience with her fans.

Akansha shared a collage photo on her Instagram handle, revealing insights about her health. The photo included photos of her medicines, injections, sonography, and more. In one picture, she made a pout and expressed her happiness for taking step to freeze her eggs. She also wrote a brief paragraph sharing her experience and difficulties.

Akansha revealed that she faced a few complications during the egg-freezing process, which was difficult for her. Not only that, she still has a few surgeries left, but she is enjoying the journey and is happy about taking this step. Lastly, she encouraged all the girls about this.

“Yes i did it !! I got my EGGS Freezed !! Took my first step towards MOTHERHOOD Yes i had little complications so it was difficult for me unlike others and i still have few more surgeries, few more weeks of cycles left..But i am enjoying this beautiful journey and i am happy i am doing it all by myself..My msg to all girls.. You are stronger than you think!! You Got this Girl,” she wrote.