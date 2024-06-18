Bigg Boss Fame Akanksha Puri Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Divyanka Tripathi For THIS Reason!

Akanksha Puri is known for her appearance in Bigg Boss OTT 2. She has not only showcased her acting prowess through numerous significant projects but has also built lasting friendships. Among these, her bond with Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya stands out. The two, who hail from the same city, have been friends since their childhood, a testament to the depth of their friendship.

Akanksha Puri And Divyanka Tripathi’s Friendship-

View Instagram Post 1: Bigg Boss Fame Akanksha Puri Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Divyanka Tripathi For THIS Reason!

Akanksha Puri shared photos of herself while posing with Divyanka Tripathi at an event. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Akanksha looks great in a black tube-style strapless bodycon dress, while Divyanka Tripathi looks stunning in a floral printed balloon-sleeve flared ankle-length gown. Along with the photos, Akanksha pens a sweet note to her childhood friend Divyanka Tripathi. Take a look at the Instagram post below-

Akanksha Puri captioned her post by saying, “Many of you don’t know but me and Divyanka are childhood school friends,Chaddi Buddy Grown up together..Studied in same Convent Girls school in Bhopal, I feel so so proud of you Divyanka when i see you and your achievements, you were always so focused and everybody’s favourite ..nothing can stop you my girl.”

“From being each others dancing partner in school to being in the same industry.. From Bhopal to Mumbai and this far … Really come a long way …Stay happy Stay blessed always and keep troubling me whenever you get a chance Lots of love beautiful.”

Divyanka Tripathi’s Mesmerizing Reaction To Her Post–

Divyanka’s response to Akanksha’s tribute is equally heartwarming. She expresses her joy at reconnecting with her childhood friend, “Ohhhh! I just read the beautiful note below. I feel ecstatic catching up with you each time. The childhood memories gush in! From being bench mates to sharing similar career dreams… I’m glad, you are finally where you belong!”

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.