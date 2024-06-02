Elevate Your Style With Akanksha Puri’s Easy And Trendy Hairstyles For Girls

Akanksha Puri is the top actress in the entertainment industry. Besides their acting skills, their fashion sense keeps them in the buzz. The actress is known for stylish and versatile hairstyles that elevate her overall look effortlessly. Here are a few easy and trendy hairstyles inspired by her that can help girls enhance their style:

Akanksha Puri’s Trendy Hairstyle Ideas-

Curly Hairstyle

If you’re looking for inspiration for an ethnic look, opt for this curly hairstyle that looks just like Akanksha. To achieve this look, apply a curl-enhancing mousse to damp hair. Use a diffuser attachment on your hairdryer to gently dry your hair while scrunching it upward to enhance the curls. Once your hair is dry, use a curling wand to define any loose curls and add more curls where needed. Finish with a light-hold hairspray to set the curls and tame any frizz.

Bun Hairstyle

Opt for a stunning authentic bun hairstyle for girls just like the actress for a traditional saree look. Gather your hair into a high ponytail and secure it with a tie. Twist the ponytail around the base to create a bun shape. Secure the bun with bobby pins, tucking in any loose ends. Pull a few strands of hair around your face to frame it softly.

Tiered Ponytail Hairstyle

Opt for this tiered ponytail for a stylish Western look if you want something unique to pair with her Western look. Divide your hair into the middle sectioning. Secure the top section into a high ponytail at the crown of your head. For added flair, wrap a small section of hair around each tie to conceal them with a tiered style.

Messy Ponytail Hairstyle

If you’re looking for a messy look, opt for a messy ponytail hairstyle like Akanksha Puri. To achieve this look, gather your hair into a ponytail at the crown of your head and secure it with a hair tie. Use your fingers to gently tease and tousle the hair at the crown to create volume. Pull a few strands of hair around your face to soften the look. For a messy-chic finish, gently pull apart the ponytail to create texture and volume.

With these easy and trendy hairstyles inspired by Akanksha Puri, you can elevate your style and switch up your look effortlessly. So, experiment with these looks and have fun expressing your unique style!