Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri gets evicted

The journey of Bigg Boss OTT 2 continues to captivate audiences with its thrilling twists and turns. The popular reality show took an unexpected twist as Akanksha Puri bid farewell to the Bigg Boss house.

Akanksha, known for her strong personality and captivating presence, had been a prominent contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 2 since the beginning. Her journey in the house was marked by her resilience and determination to emerge victorious. However, her journey came to an abrupt end as she faced the eviction announcement.

The eviction of Akanksha Puri has left a void in the dynamics of the house, and her absence will undoubtedly be felt by both the contestants and the viewers.

Recently, audiences witnessed Avinash present Jad and Akanksha with a rather challenging dare. As the atmosphere in the house grew tense with anticipation, Avinash revealed the dare to Jad and Akanksha. The challenge was to engage in an intense and passionate kiss in front of all the housemates.

Jad and Akanksha decided to take on the challenge. As they locked lips in a moment that surprised everyone, the housemates were left in awe and shock. Recently, During the live feed, many netizens spotted Jad making Akanksha uncomfortable by pulling her close to him and holding her inappropriately. However, Akanksha pushed him away and asked him not to touch her as she dislikes being touched.

Salman Khan scolded them for their actions and said that India is conservative but a forgiving country. “You are not playing some characters. No one asked you to do it. It’s not scripted,” he said. Salman added, “This may be okay for some people but some will feel offended. This country is conservative but is also very forgiving. It has forgiven a lot of us.”

