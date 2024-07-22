TV News: Jasmin Bhasin Shares Update On Corneal Damage, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Turns 10 Years Old To Jhanak Actress Hiba Nawab Flaunts Midriff

It was a fantastic day! There were numerous updates and news from Indian Television, including major plot developments, enjoying the weekend vibes, and starting new projects. Check out all the updates about your favorites, from Anushka Sen and Shivangi Joshi to Surbhi Chandna.

1) Jasmin Bhasin Shares Update About Her Corneal Eye Damage

Bigg Boss 14 contestant shared a heartfelt video with boyfriend Aly Goni, and in the caption, she expressed her feelings, “Last few days were extremely difficult, feeling worst with excruciating pain and no vision. Thank you so much @alygoni for not just being with me 24*7 but also for being my eyes, trying to make me smile and forget pain and reciting duas for me every minute.” Further, she revealed in her story that she is doing fine and wrote, “Better now and recovering. Thank you for your love and blessings.”

2) Hina Khan’s Shares a Heartfelt Post

On her Instagram, Hina posted a photo of herself facing her backside. Looking at the blue sky, the actress looks hopeful to fight with third-stage breast cancer. The caption read, “Hai na (with a red heart wrapped with a white band).”

3) Ishita Dutta Celebrates Son Vaayu’s First Birthday

Sharing an adorable photo, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth celebrated their son Vaayu Sheth’s first birthday. They wrote, “Happy bday my baby… cannot believe you are 1 yr already… wish you all the happiness and love Mumma papa love you so so much Vaayu.”

4) Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Turns 10 Years Old

The popular youth show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, featuring Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan in the lead roles, is turning ten years old. The lead actress shared several photos to celebrate this milestone and wrote, “Happy 10 to all of us!”

5) Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Fame Manisha Rani Enjoys Weekend With Co-contestants

On her Instagram story, Manisha shared a glimpse of her fun weekend with her girl gang, including Palak Purswani and Aaliya Pandey. The trio had a great time enjoying the night party with good music while their Western look grabbed our attention.

6) Rohit Suchanti Celebrates Niece’s Birthday

On his Instagram handle, the Bhagya Lakshmi actor shared a series of photos showcasing a glimpse of his niece Adira’s birthday. His co-stars Aishwarya Khare, Trisha Sarda, Munira Kudrati, and Maera Mishra also joined the celebration.

7) Rithvikk Dhanjani

The charming Rithvikk shared a glimpse of himself in the studio. The visuals suggest he is recording a new song or lending his voice to a project. In the text, he wrote, “Work in progress.” Let’s wait and see what’s new coming up.

8) Jhanak Actress Hiba Nawab Flaunts Midriff

The gorgeous Jhanak actress Hiba shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram story. Wearing a cute green crop top and low-weight ripped denim jeans, the actress flaunted her curvy midriff, making fans fall for her. Her cute pout makes this snap a million-dollar selfie.