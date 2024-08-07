Elvish Yadav’s Comes With New Controversy Video With Lovekesh Kataria

The biggest conversation in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been Elvish Yadav in one way or another.

After finding incredible fame and winning Bigg Boss OTT 2 while making history as the first ever wild card to win it, this time around in Season 3, Lovekesh Kataria, a friend of Yadav was also the central talking point owing to that.

There were fan wars and a lot of back-and-forth happening with Kataria and Yadav expressing his support while igniting debates but all that has now taken a backseat as the show has concluded.

However, out of nowhere, a video was posted by a netizen which caught everyone’s notice and before one knew it, began trending as well.

About a day ago, Yadav posted on his X account saying ‘I support LGBTQ’ which seemed rather random to a lot of people. But putting a response to this, a netizen posted a video from what seems like Yadav’s Instagram stories or videos which sees him and Kataria topless chilling in a hotel room and poking fun at each other.

Even though they aren’t engaged in any particular activity that is specifically shocking but the person uploading the video seemingly edited it in a way to make it seem like two men doing things that might appear for them to be gay.

The video starts with Yadav saying, ‘main sochta hu apni ek gang bana le’ and the camera pans to Kataria sleeping next to him. The video then has some background score and other footage from the duo being partially naked having fun around in the room-

It was indeed obvious that the video was specifically edited in a manner to look like the way it looks but this caught notice and began trending thus leading to more fan reactions.

Yadav continues to be engaged in multiple legal cases which haven’t quite seen the light in terms of developments.