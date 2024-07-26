Influencer Turn Actor Kusha Kapila Shares Sizzling Photos In Golden And Ivory Saree With Deep Neck Matching Blouse

Kusha Kapila, the popular influencer, has once again captivated her audience with her stunning fashion choices. Known for her impeccable style and flair, Kusha recently took to Instagram to share a series of sizzling photos showcasing her in a glamorous ethnic fit. Her outfit is creating a buzz for all the right reasons, and here’s why!

Kusha Kapila’s Saree Look With Deep Neck Blouse-

In her Instagram post, Kusha Kapila shared photos of herself posing in an ethnic saree look and becoming a showstopper for fashion week. The outfit features a luxurious fabric adorned with delicate embroidery and embellishments. The golden hues shimmer beautifully, while the ivory provides a classic and timeless contrast on the organza saree with a dropped end piece. Kusha also opted for a deep sweetheart neckline with a classic style, with silver work embellished on the hands, adding a bold and stylish element to the ensemble. The outfit is from Asal by Abu Sandeep.

Kusha Kapila’s Makeup And Hairstyle-

Kusha Kapila opts for a glamorous makeup look focusing on bold eyes and a matching lip color. Highlighter and shimmer accentuated her features, adding to the overall sparkle of the outfit. The actress styles her hair in a middle-partition, half-tied up and rest open in wavy style while maintaining an elegant and effortless look. To complete the look, Kusha accessorized with statement jewelry with multi-color earrings and a bracelet that added a touch of luxury. In the photos, Kusha Kapila flaunts her graceful elegance in ethnic fit with charismatic beauty.

Kusha Kapila’s Work Front-

Kusha Kapila will next appear as a lead in Life Hill Gayi’s upcoming show alongside Divyenndu. Prem Mistry directed the series, which will premiere on August 9, 2024, on Disney+ Hotstar.

