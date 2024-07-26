Kusha Kapila, the popular influencer, has once again captivated her audience with her stunning fashion choices. Known for her impeccable style and flair, Kusha recently took to Instagram to share a series of sizzling photos showcasing her in a glamorous ethnic fit. Her outfit is creating a buzz for all the right reasons, and here’s why!
Kusha Kapila’s Saree Look With Deep Neck Blouse-
In her Instagram post, Kusha Kapila shared photos of herself posing in an ethnic saree look and becoming a showstopper for fashion week. The outfit features a luxurious fabric adorned with delicate embroidery and embellishments. The golden hues shimmer beautifully, while the ivory provides a classic and timeless contrast on the organza saree with a dropped end piece. Kusha also opted for a deep sweetheart neckline with a classic style, with silver work embellished on the hands, adding a bold and stylish element to the ensemble. The outfit is from Asal by Abu Sandeep.
Kusha Kapila’s Makeup And Hairstyle-
Kusha Kapila opts for a glamorous makeup look focusing on bold eyes and a matching lip color. Highlighter and shimmer accentuated her features, adding to the overall sparkle of the outfit. The actress styles her hair in a middle-partition, half-tied up and rest open in wavy style while maintaining an elegant and effortless look. To complete the look, Kusha accessorized with statement jewelry with multi-color earrings and a bracelet that added a touch of luxury. In the photos, Kusha Kapila flaunts her graceful elegance in ethnic fit with charismatic beauty.
Kusha Kapila’s Work Front-
Kusha Kapila will next appear as a lead in Life Hill Gayi’s upcoming show alongside Divyenndu. Prem Mistry directed the series, which will premiere on August 9, 2024, on Disney+ Hotstar.
