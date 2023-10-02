Television | Celebrities

Barsaatein BTS: Shivangi Joshi and cast groove with Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill & Kusha Kapila [Video]

During the promotional visit, Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, and other leading ladies were seen sharing the stage with actor Kushal Tandon. The camaraderie between the stars was evident as they indulged in some light-hearted moments and posed for pictures together.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
02 Oct,2023 18:30:54
Barsaatein BTS: Shivangi Joshi and cast groove with Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill & Kusha Kapila [Video] 857460
  • Story Outline:
  • “Thank You For Coming” cast promotes; clashes with “Mission Raniganj” on Oct 6.
  • Kushal, Shehnaaz, Bhumi share fun BTS moments on social media.
  • Shivangi absent, but shows support on Instagram; October release buzz grows.

In a recent promotional event for the upcoming movie “Thank You For Coming,” produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, the star-studded cast made an appearance on the sets of “Barsaatein.” This much-anticipated film is set to clash with “Mission Raniganj” on October 6, 2023, adding to the excitement of Bollywood enthusiasts.

During the promotional visit, Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, and other leading ladies were seen sharing the stage with actor Kushal Tandon. The camaraderie between the stars was evident as they indulged in some light-hearted moments and posed for pictures together. Kushal Tandon, who was clearly enjoying the company of his co-stars, shared BTS videos on his social media platforms, capturing the playful interactions on the set.

In one of the videos, Kushal can be heard expressing his gratitude, saying, “Thank you for coming,” to which Shehnaaz Gill promptly responded, “Thank you for inviting us.” Bhumi Pednekar also made an appearance in one of the videos, showcasing her stylish outfit and adding her own touch of appreciation, saying, “Thanks for coming.”

Take a glance:

Barsaatein BTS: Shivangi Joshi and cast groove with Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill & Kusha Kapila [Video] 857459

Notably, fans were quick to notice the absence of Shivangi Joshi in these BTS moments. However, the popular actress later shared Kushal’s post on her Instagram stories, indicating her support and connection with the “Thank You For Coming” team, even if she wasn’t present at the promotional event. The movie’s clash with “Mission Raniganj” is certainly generating buzz, and fans are eagerly awaiting the release of both films on October 6, 2023.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

4 Times Shehnaaz Gill proved her love for fashion [Photos] 857225
4 Times Shehnaaz Gill proved her love for fashion [Photos]
Twirl this season with simple chikankari kurta! Shraddha Arya, Shivangi Joshi & Mugdha Chaphekar’s picks 857265
Twirl this season with simple chikankari kurta! Shraddha Arya, Shivangi Joshi & Mugdha Chaphekar’s picks
Guru Randhawa Wishes Shehnaaz Gill For Birthday With Quirky Candid Moments, Watch 857284
Guru Randhawa Wishes Shehnaaz Gill For Birthday With Quirky Candid Moments, Watch
Party Wear Dresses For Women: Give a glam spin like Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi and Pranali Rathod 856746
Party Wear Dresses For Women: Give a glam spin like Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi and Pranali Rathod
Shehnaaz Gill Stuns With Her English Speaking, Fan Says 'Her Confidence..' 856678
Shehnaaz Gill Stuns With Her English Speaking, Fan Says ‘Her Confidence..’
Shivangi Joshi Flaunts Her Long Hair; Caught Dressing Up On The Set Of Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka 856731
Shivangi Joshi Flaunts Her Long Hair; Caught Dressing Up On The Set Of Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka

Latest Stories

Congratulations! Raees actress Mahira Khan and businessman Salim Khan are now married, Watch video 857513
Congratulations! Raees actress Mahira Khan and businessman Salim Khan are now married, Watch video
From Italy to Maldives: Get some vacation goals from Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Sonakshi Sinha [Photos] 857454
From Italy to Maldives: Get some vacation goals from Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Sonakshi Sinha [Photos]
Akshay Kumar's #Keemti gift to Parineeti Chopra, as the actor gives us a glimpse of his next romantic song from the highly anticipated Mission Raniganj 857497
Akshay Kumar’s #Keemti gift to Parineeti Chopra, as the actor gives us a glimpse of his next romantic song from the highly anticipated Mission Raniganj
Adrenaline-Packed 'Tejas' Teaser Starring Kangana Ranaut Drops on Gandhi Jayanti, Netizen Hails 857486
Adrenaline-Packed ‘Tejas’ Teaser Starring Kangana Ranaut Drops on Gandhi Jayanti, Netizen Hails
The Vaccine War by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Garners Praise from Subhas Ghai; says “What a brilliant film “ 857483
The Vaccine War by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Garners Praise from Subhash Ghai; says “What a brilliant film “
NEW ACHIEVEMENT UNLOCKED! Shah Rukh Khan innaugrates the 600 cr Club! Becomes the only actor to achieve the feat with Jawan in JUST 25 days! Making it the only hindi film ever to do so. 857480
NEW ACHIEVEMENT UNLOCKED! Shah Rukh Khan innaugrates the 600 cr Club! Becomes the only actor to achieve the feat with Jawan in JUST 25 days! Making it the only hindi film ever to do so.
Read Latest News