Barsaatein BTS: Shivangi Joshi and cast groove with Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill & Kusha Kapila [Video]

Story Outline:

“Thank You For Coming” cast promotes; clashes with “Mission Raniganj” on Oct 6.

Kushal, Shehnaaz, Bhumi share fun BTS moments on social media.

Shivangi absent, but shows support on Instagram; October release buzz grows.

In a recent promotional event for the upcoming movie “Thank You For Coming,” produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, the star-studded cast made an appearance on the sets of “Barsaatein.” This much-anticipated film is set to clash with “Mission Raniganj” on October 6, 2023, adding to the excitement of Bollywood enthusiasts.

During the promotional visit, Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, and other leading ladies were seen sharing the stage with actor Kushal Tandon. The camaraderie between the stars was evident as they indulged in some light-hearted moments and posed for pictures together. Kushal Tandon, who was clearly enjoying the company of his co-stars, shared BTS videos on his social media platforms, capturing the playful interactions on the set.

In one of the videos, Kushal can be heard expressing his gratitude, saying, “Thank you for coming,” to which Shehnaaz Gill promptly responded, “Thank you for inviting us.” Bhumi Pednekar also made an appearance in one of the videos, showcasing her stylish outfit and adding her own touch of appreciation, saying, “Thanks for coming.”

Notably, fans were quick to notice the absence of Shivangi Joshi in these BTS moments. However, the popular actress later shared Kushal’s post on her Instagram stories, indicating her support and connection with the “Thank You For Coming” team, even if she wasn’t present at the promotional event. The movie’s clash with “Mission Raniganj” is certainly generating buzz, and fans are eagerly awaiting the release of both films on October 6, 2023.