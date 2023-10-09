Movies | Celebrities

Staple Styling 101: Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueliene Fernandez & Kusha Kapila’s glitter edition

Our guides for this adventure are none other than Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Kusha Kapila, three fabulous fashionistas who know how to turn heads and make a statement.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
09 Oct,2023 07:30:48
09 Oct,2023 07:30:48
  • Highlights:
  • Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram video channels Zeenat Aman with a dazzling white gown and iconic headband.
  • Jacqueline Fernandez’s glittery black bodycon dress works magic for any party outfit.
  • Kusha Kapila’s red carpet sequinned gown with a daring slit, sleek hair, and kohl-lined eyes is a showstopper.

Alright, folks, get ready to hop on board the fashion rollercoaster because we’re about to take a wild ride through the glitzy world of Bollywood style. Our guides for this adventure are none other than Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Kusha Kapila, three fabulous fashionistas who know how to turn heads and make a statement. From vintage vibes to modern-day sparkle, these ladies are here to show us that fashion is all about having a blast and embracing the shimmer and shine. So, grab your shades, because we’re about to venture into the Glitter Galaxy where style reigns supreme and fun is the name of the game!

Janhvi Kapoor’s Glamour Time Machine

Janhvi Kapoor recently dropped a video that had us all transported to the era of Zeenat Aman’s iconic “Laila Main Laila.” Dressed in a dazzling white gown adorned with jewels and sporting a headband that could light up the night, Janhvi was the embodiment of Bollywood glam. As she struck poses in front of her mirror, she couldn’t help but channel her inner Zeenat Aman with a spirited, “Laila Main Laila!” Who needs a DeLorean when you’ve got Janhvi Kapoor taking you on a stylish trip through time?

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Glittery Enchantment

Ever wished for a dress that could transform you into the life of the party? Jacqueline Fernandez has the answer, and it’s wrapped in a glittery black bodycon dress. While hunting down her exact outfit might be a challenge, the glittery touch she brings to the table is a game-changer. This dress is not just a showstopper; it’s the grand finale itself. The real magic lies in the corset bralette. When you’re stuck with a less-than-exciting base outfit, slap this beauty on, and watch the style-o-meter skyrocket. Jacqueline knows it’s all about the details, and a sprinkle of glitter can turn your look from drab to fab in a flash.

Kusha Kapila’s Star-Studded Sequin Saga

Get ready to be dazzled by Kusha Kapila as she takes centre stage in her deep plunging neck, glittery sequinned gown. This outfit is not for the faint of heart; it’s for those who want to own the spotlight. With a thigh-high slit that’s as daring as a Hollywood stunt, sleek hair, and eyes smouldering with kohl, she’s the embodiment of red carpet goals. Finish the look with nude lips, and you’ve got a recipe for diva-level perfection. Kusha Kapila reminds us that sometimes, all you need is a statement gown to make an unforgettable entrance. Whether it’s a gala event or a night out with friends, her glamorous outfit will leave everyone in awe.

In the world of fashion and style, these Bollywood stars are rewriting the rules and making us all want to join the glitter brigade. Janhvi Kapoor’s glamour time machine, Jacqueline Fernandez’s glittery enchantment, and Kusha Kapila’s star-studded sequin saga are all about embracing the sparkle, rocking your unique style, and, most importantly, having a blast while doing it!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

