Vote Now: Viral Queen Of The Year: Ankita Sahigal, Nagma Mirajkar, Apoorva (Rebel Kid), Aashika Bhatia, Niharika NM, Kusha Kapila, Dharna Durga, Dolly Singh

India’s original and biggest web entertainment award, the IWMBuzz Digital Awards, is back to celebrate the excellence of art in web entertainment. After the successful fifth edition, the sixth edition of the IWMBuzz Digital Awards promises to be grand and better.

Digital platforms offer an array of films and shows on demand. The key advantages are convenience, personalization, no prohibition, and original content, revolutionizing how audiences consume entertainment. Today, we list the nominees for the Viral Queen Of The Year category at the IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2024. Check below!

Ankita Sahigal - She is a female content creator known for her relatable and comedic content. Her humorous expressions and unique content make her a top social media star. She has a massive fandom, with over 7 lakh followers on her Instagram handle.

Nagma Mirajkar - With more than 8 million followers on Instagram, she is quite popular for her fashion, travel, and beauty content. She is also a music artist and can often be seen attending musical events across the globe.

Apoorva (Rebel Kid) - She is a content creator who discusses life issues and makes comedic videos that will relate to and make you laugh. She has come a long way since 2020 and enjoys fandom, with 1.3 million followers on her social media platform, Instagram.

Aashika Bhatia - She is a popular Indian actress and influencer. She has appeared in films and shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi in 2016 and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015. With seven million followers on her Instagram, she entertains her fans by sharing insights into her personal and professional life.

Niharika NM - She is an Indian digital content creator with millions of fans across social media platforms. Her English accent and relatable content connect her audience with her. Also, she is the first Indian creator to have a guest appearance on the global Netflix series Big Mount, alongside Megan Thee Stallion, Jordan Peele, and others.

Kusha Kapila - She is a powerhouse of talent. Whether acting, comedy, or fashion, she has all in her. With her massive fandoms across different platforms, Kusha entertains her fans with witty humor and relatable content. She also appeared in the film Thank You For Coming in 2023.

Dharna Durga - She started her digital journey in 2020. Her extremely relatable videos on Indian households, with a pinch of quirkiness, make the audience laugh. Now, she works with multiple brands across different sectors.

Dolly Singh - The girl from Nainital, Uttarakhand, rose to fame with her comedic content, besides her charm all over the internet. She also appeared in films like Double XL in 2022, Modern Love Mumbai in 2022, and Thank You For Coming in 2023.

