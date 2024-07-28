Bigg Boss Fame Aashika Bhatia’s Metallic Midi Dress Is A Must-have For Date Night

The stunning YouTuber and influencer Aashika is often the talk of the town with her presence on social media. She loves to follow trends and create something unique from others. Today, she dropped a new video following the trend of Janhvi Kapoor’s new song, ‘Shaukan,’ from her upcoming film Ulajh. However, not Aashika’s dance moves or this song but her stunning metallic midi dress caught our attention. Let’s have a closer look.

Aashika Bhatia’s Metallic Bodycon Midi Dress Look

Ditching the usual shades, Aashika today raised the temperature with her sizzling pick. The actress wore a one-shoulder black metallic bodycon midi dress. The ensemble’s ruched details and skinny fit define Aashika’s picturesque figure, making us stare at her without blinking. So imagine if a girl can’t get over her stunning midi dress’s charm, then how can a boy will? And that’s what a girlfriend or wife needs, to be the center of attraction for your partner on date nights, making this ensemble a must-have in your wardrobe for date night.

On the other hand, Aashika styled her look with an open hairstyle and small side braids, adding a fun and quirky vibe. The huge silver dangles looked bold, which suited her look. However, you can style this look as per your convenience, depending on whether you wish to look decent or want to add a pop element. This fit is a good choice for Western outfit lovers.