Aashika Bhatia’s father passes away; she says ‘I’m sorry’

Actress and social media influencer Aashika Bhatia recently shared the heartbreaking news of her father’s demise on Instagram. The actress, known for her roles in popular TV shows, posted a throwback photo with her father along with an emotional note.

On November 25, Aashika took to her Instagram Stories to share a poignant moment with her late father. In the picture, she is seen sitting beside him in a car. Captioning the photo, she wrote, “I’m so sorry. Love you, Papa. Rest in Peace.” The simple yet heartfelt message reflected her grief and longing.

Following her post, fans and followers of the actress offered their condolences and words of support, expressing their sympathy during this challenging time. Many urged her to stay strong and shared prayers for her father’s soul.

Aashika has made a mark in the entertainment industry with her performances in shows like Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Meera, and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. She was also a contestant in the second season of the OTT version of Bigg Boss, a reality show that generated significant buzz. The season was eventually won by YouTuber Elvish Yadav.

In addition to her acting career, Aashika has a strong presence on social media, where she frequently connects with her fans. Her latest post reflects her personal loss, giving her followers a glimpse of her pain and the bond she shared with her father.

As Aashika navigates this difficult time, her fans and the entertainment community continue to extend their support and prayers for her and her family.