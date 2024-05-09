Street Glam To Fun Party: Inside Aashika Bhatia’s Summer Vacation In Phuket

Aashika Bhatia, the stunning actress in the industry, now has 6.7 million Instagram followers. Aside from that, she is an avid traveler who enjoys exploring new destinations worldwide. She enjoys sharing her travel experiences, whether exhibiting the breathtaking scenery or eating new foods. The actress recently took a summer holiday in the gorgeous city of Thailand. The actress is having fun in Phuket, and today, the diva provides fans with every single detail.

Aashika Bhatia’s Summer Vacation In Phuket-

The actress shared some stunning pictures of herself on Instagram and captured the beauty of Phuket. She looked amazing in a white shirt with a collar, rolled sleeves, and buttons paired with black pants. Her middle-parted, wavy, open-highlighted hair added to her beauty. She opted for minimal makeup with peach matte lips. To complement her look, she opted for a white beaded necklace and white sneakers, adding a stylish element to her outfit.

The first picture shows a diva standing on a street in Phuket Old Town, with a beautiful building decorated with pink and green flowers in the background. She looks casual and natural in the photo. In the second picture, she is in the same location, but she is smiling and gazing at the camera this time. In her first Instagram story, she is seen with a friend having fun at a party. The final post shows a beautiful view of the sky and clear water while she was kayaking. The pictures showcase the memories of her vacation.

