[Photo] Aashika Bhatia Poses With BFF Ansh Manuja

Aashika Bhatia is known for her TV serial in the Janani – AI Ki Kahani show on Dangal TV. The actress is also a prominent social media influencer with a massive 6.6 million fandom on Instagram, where she shares personal, fashion, and professional work content. Recently, Aashika Bhatia shared a story of herself with her BFF Ansh Manuja. Take a look at the photo below!

Aashika Bhatia With BFF Ansh Manuja-

Taking to Instagram story, Aashika Bhatia share a cute picture as she looks casual chic in black sheer deep neckline, half-sleeves, bust-fitted bralette with a jacket and pairs with light blue high-waisted loose jeans. She finishes his look with a side-partition highlighting open tresses and opts for minimal makeup with a peach matte lip. To compliment her look, Aashika accessories her look with big silver hoops.

On the other hand, Ansh Manuja opts for a casual look in a red and beige print with a collar, half-sleeves, and a button-feature shirt paired with beige pants. He rounds off his look with a side-partition finger-combed hairstyle and pairs his look with black and red bracelets and a ring. In the photo, Aashika Bhatia poses in a side hug with Ansh Manuja with a big smile on their faces. The actress posted a picture and wrote, “Mera BFF” with a red heart.

Who Is Ansh Manuja?

Ansh Manuja is a social media influencer. He gained recognition on TikTok and has a strong following of 119k on Instagram. He is also a theatre actor, showcasing his talent in live performances. Ansh Manuja has a YouTube channel with a massive 1.34k subscribers.