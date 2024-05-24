From Candid To Mirror Selfies: A Peek Into Aashika Bhatia’s Photodump Moments!

Aashika Bhatia is the industry’s most attractive actress. The actress has 6.7 million Instagram followers, indicating a significant social media presence. With her daily Instagram posts, the actress keeps her admirers interested and captivated. Over time, the diva has become a fashion influencer among her followers. Today, the diva gave fashion photo dumps on Instagram. Take a look at the photos below-

Aashika Bhatia’s Photosdump Moments Appearance-

Taking to her Instagram post, the diva posted multiple photos of herself in various outfits and selfies. The first look features a plain white shirt paired with black pants. She rounded off her look with a middle-parted straight hairstyle, minimal makeup, and pink matte lips. The actress accessories her outfit with a white necklace and Crocs.

The second features an orange halter-neck bralette paired with a multi-colored deep neckline, loose full sleeves, and an attached short romper dress. The actress finished off her look with a middle-parted straight hairstyle. The diva opted for minimal makeup with blushy cheeks and matte lips and paired her look with sunglasses, rings, and Crocs.

In the third look, the actress opted for a casual look in a black loose knot-tied black T-shirt paired with high-waisted shorts. She fashioned her look with a highlighted hairstyle and accessories, such as a gold ring, white socks, and shoes.

In the first picture, she sits on the couch and poses cutely while looking at the camera. In the second picture, the actress takes a selfie in the lift. The third appearance features a mirror selfie in the hotel room. In the next pictures, she opted for candid poses at the Pimlico cafe and took a picture with flowers. Lastly, the diva shared a mirror selfie picture of herself and flaunted her two-sided box braid hairstyle.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.