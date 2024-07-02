Skater Dress To Co-ord Set: Niti Taylor, Aashika Bhatia, And Sonarika Bhadoria’s Trendy College Fits

Niti Taylor, Aashika Bhatia, and Sonarika Bhadoria are known for their acting skills and fashionable looks. The actresses have always showcased their unique styles with trendy college outfits that are chic and comfortable. Here’s a closer look at their standout looks in Western fits-

Niti Taylor In Skater Dress

Niti Taylor looks stunning in a fashionable skater dress, perfect for a college setting. The dress features a yellow and white checkered pattern that provides a youthful and fun vibe. It features a fitted midriff flared mini dress that highlights her figure. She paired the dress with a full-sleeve jacket, keeping the focus on the outfit. Niti’s choice of comfortable white sneakers, sleek half-up and half-down hairstyle, and simple makeup complement the casual yet trendy feel of the dress.

Aashika Bhatia In Crop Top And Jeans

Aashika Bhatia opts for a casual chic look. The outfit features a deep black V-neckline and a half-sleeve bust-fit crop top. It pairs with high-waist ripped bell-bottom jeans, which gives it a timeless style that makes for a chic and versatile combination. Aashika accessorizes with sunglasses and opts for comfortable footwear like white sneakers. Her look is effortlessly stylish and practical for college life.

Sonarika Bhadoria In Co-ord Set

Sonarika Bhadoria chooses an ensemble that includes a vibrant co-ord set. The outfit features a red round neckline, half-sleeves that t-shirt adds a pop of color and a fun print, while the skirt with a slit adds a touch of sophistication and flair. She completes her look with simple accessories like gold earrings, sunglasses, rings, comfortable, colorful shoes, and a sleek, soft, wavy hairstyle, making it perfect for a day at college.

Niti Taylor, Aashika Bhatia, and Sonarika Bhadoria each bring their flair to college fashion with these trendy outfits.