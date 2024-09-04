Television | TV News

Niti Taylor the popular actress of Kaisi Ye Yaariaan fame becomes a Massi again, with her sister delivering a baby boy. Read here for full details and do not miss to check the pictures.

Kaisi Ye Yaariaan fame actress Niti Taylor has not been seen on screen for a while now!! The last that we heard about Niti were rumours of her marital life witnessing a few problems. However, these reports were not confirmed then. And now, there is reason enough for Niti and her family to rejoice and celebrate!! Her sister Anjali Parbhog, delivered her second baby on 2 September. Niti took pleasure in announcing the arrival of the baby boy in their family and was proud to call herself a Massi again.

She posted a picture of a newborn kid’s leg with details of its date of birth, time of birth, weight on birth etc, being written on it. She also had a cute picture of her sister dressed in white carrying her baby bump. Also, the family picture of her sister Anjali, her husband Nikhil and daughter Zyrah was seen.

Niti wished the family all the very best for the arrival of the newborn.

You can check the pictures here and the post too.

Courtesy: Instagram

Well, Niti is certainly on cloud nine with the arrival of the baby boy in her family!! Are you happy for Niti?