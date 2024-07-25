Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Fame Niti Taylor Wishes Good Luck To Co-star Parth Samthaan On His Bollywood Debut

Several actors and actresses moved to the big screen after spreading their charm on the small screen. The list includes big stars like Radhika Madan, Ankita Lokhande, Mouni Roy, Mrunal Thakur, Karan Singh Grover, Sushant Singh Rajput, and others. Now, the handsome Parth Samthaan joins the list as he is all set to mark his debut. Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan co-star Niti Taylor penned a good luck note for the actor on her social media.

Niti Taylor’s Heartfelt Good Luck Note For Parth Samthaan

Taking to her Instagram handle, Niti shared a glimpse of the upcoming film Ghudchadi posted on Parth’s official handle and congratulated him with a good luck note. The Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actress, in her heartfelt note, wrote, “Congratulations @the_parthsamthaan on your movie debut! Wishing you all the success in this exciting new journey…you’re absolutely killing it! All the very best.”

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor worked together for many years in the superhit show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. The duo began their journey together, and it has been a decade since their friendship.

On the other hand, Ghudchadi will stream on Jia Cinema from 9 August 2024. In addition to Parth Samthaan, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Khushali Kumar. It is a comedy-drama that marks Parth’s debut in Bollywood.