“Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan” Returns On Colors; Fans Overjoyed!

Yes, “Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan” is making a comeback and this time the show will be aired on Colors channel and JioHotstar.

Recently, Colors shared a teaser video that gave a glimpse of Parth and Niti, aka our beloved Manik and Nandini (MaNan). The teaser has made fans go crazy and now everyone wants to know if it will be season 6 or a re-release of the show.

Colors wrote in their Instagram post, “Jinke pyaar aur takraar ne sabko deewaana kiya, laut aayi hai wohi Yaariaan!”

Watch #KaisiYehYaariaan, coming soon, only on #Colors and @jiohotstar.”

Fans are constantly commenting on social media and hashtags like #MaNan, #KYY, and #ParthNiti have started trending.

“Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan” first aired on MTV India on 21 July 2014. It kept the audience hooked for two seasons, after which the show was removed from MTV. After this, seasons 3 and 4 of the show came on Voot in May 2018 and December 2022.

Recently, season 5 premiered on JioCinema on 2 September 2023.

Now that MaNan is returning to Colors again, it will be very interesting to see whether this new beginning is in the form of a new season or an attempt to bring the old episodes to a new audience.

Whatever it is, this is no less than a treat for MaNan fans.

Be it the story or the emotions, the romance or the friendship, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan has always touched hearts. Now that the show is all set to premiere on Colors, everyone is eagerly waiting to return to the world of innocent love and deep relationships once again.

So stay tuned for this new (or old) journey of MaNan only on Colors and JioHotstar!