Friday Fashion: Parth Samthaan In Denim Jacket And Pants And Niti Taylor In Jumpsuit Rocking Celebs Look

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor are known for their roles in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and are the most popular characters in the entertainment industry. Friday Fashion is here with a fresh dose of celebrity style! Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor have set the bar high with their impeccable fashion choices this week. Check out their photos below!

Parth Samthaan In Denim Delight Jacket And Pants-

Parth Samthaan embraced a classic denim look with a stylish jacket and matching pants. His outfit featured a modern style with white lace attached, a tailored fit, and a sleeved jacket offering a perfect blend of casual and chic. And styles with ripped matching color jeans. He kept the look minimalistic, adding subtle white sneakers to maintain a clean and polished appearance. His relaxed yet stylish look exudes effortless coolness, reflecting his laid-back yet fashionable personality.

Niti Taylor In Jumpsuit-

Niti Taylor turns heads in a sleek jumpsuit that perfectly showcases her fashion-forward style. The jumpsuit features a collar, half-sleeves, a multi-color print silhouette, and buttons featuring a design, making it an ideal choice for a standout look. Niti pairs her western fit with stunning makeup, peach blush cheeks, and matte lips and opts for a wavy open hairstyle, adding a touch of glamour to her ensemble. Niti’s jumpsuit look is trendy and timeless, demonstrating her ability to stay ahead in the fashion game.

This week’s Friday Fashion features Parth Samthaan’s classic denim ensemble and Niti Taylor’s chic jumpsuit look. Both celebrities have showcased their unique styles, proving that fashion can be versatile and glamorous.