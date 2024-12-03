Niti Taylor And Parth Samthaan Fans Express Disappointment From Tips, Demand Better Promotion Of ‘Mahiyaa’

The music making company Tips announced good news for Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan’s fans as the couple reunited for new music video. With the ‘PaNi’ collaboration, the Kaisi Yeh Yariyaan fans were thrilled and even showered their enthusiasm through comments and likes. But it seems Niti and Parth’s fans are disappointed by the makers as the song was released without promotions, and they are demanding a better promotion.

Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan starrer song Mahiyaa was released on 27th November 2024, finally finishing the wait. The song has garnered over 6.8 million views on YouTube channel without a week. This love tale music video is sung by Sameer Khan with music by Sunny Vik, and Rajdeep wrote the lyrics, directed by Vijay Ganguly. The beautiful love song is winning audiences’ hearts, but many are not satisfied with the promotions and expressed their disappointment through comments.

A user praised the music video and said, “Congratulations to the entire team of #Mahiyaa it’s trending and ruling hearts without even proper promotions #PaNi.”

Another person demanded, “This song deserves better promotion… Or interview?”

The third asked for part 2 of the song and said, “We love it and want part 2 with promaction @tips.”

Another felt nostalgic and said, “Oh god I feel so nostalgic to see u guys together KYY was my fav drama in my teenage.”