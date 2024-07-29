Bigg Boss OTT 3 Update: Niti Taylor Renders Her Support To Sana Makbul; Questions Double Standards In The Game

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is gearing up for its finale stage wherein the do-or-die battle inside the house will get stronger between the contestants fighting for the title. Sana Makbul has been a strong contestant who has shown her immense calibre and confidence inside the house. However, Sana has always been pushed behind by the intricate rules, that appear to be biased to many who view the show. Niti Taylor the popular actress known for her portrayal in Kaisi Yeh Yariaan, has come forward and voiced her support for Sana Makbul.

Niti was seen putting up a social media post wherein she commended Sana’s keen inclination to win the game. She also voiced her opinion about this attitude to win being criticized and called it unfair. She called out questioning the unfair approach towards certain contestants and wondering why Sana, Vishal and Luv were always being targetted.

Niti went on to say that though she does not know Sana personally, she appreciated her for being the confident woman that she is. Without taking any names, Niti also poked a finger at the man who has constantly hurled problems for women in the house. Niti talked about him not being sent home when he slapped another person.

Niti dropped hints at the happenings in the Bigg Boss house being biased.

You can check her post here.

Courtesy: Instagram

