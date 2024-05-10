Animal Lover: Aashika Bhatia Enjoys The True Beauty Of Life With Her Adventurous Vacation

Social media influencer Aashika Bhatia never misses a chance to make headlines with her active presence. Whether showcasing glimpses of her new project or treating fans to her new look, the actress keeps her fans updated with her regular sharing of photos, videos, and posts. And now, the travel enthusiast has shared glimpses of her new adventurous vacation. Take a look below and treat your eyes.

On Thursday evening, Aashika took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of photos showcasing insights from her adventurous vacation enjoying her time with animals. In the first photo, the actress can be seen hugging an Elephant’s Trump on top of him. The actress is having a great adventure in the backdrop of green nature and muddy water.

In the other photos, Aashika lovingly poses with an elephant, making it a wholesome photo. In the third click, the actress enjoys a ride in the river, sitting on the Elephant. Every picture tells a different story, and we love the chemistry between Aashika and Elephant. While in the last photo, the actress treats herself to a special swing ride inside the river. With all the pictures and Aashika’s wide smile, one thing is clear: the actress had great fun on this adventurous vacation. At the same time, her love for animals is evident.