Aashika Bhatia’s Velvet Kurta Set Is A Must-Have Traditional Outfit For Festive Season

Aashika Bhatia is known for her impeccable fashion sense and ability to carry a wide range of styles with grace and elegance. Today, she appeared in a stunning ethnic look. Her kurta set is an excellent choice for the festive season, combining traditional elegance with modern style. Here’s a detailed look at why this outfit is a must-have and how to style it:

Aashika Bhatia’s Velvet Kurta Set-

Velvet is a rich, opulent fabric that exudes luxury and is perfect for festive occasions. Its soft texture and sheen make it an attractive choice for a standout outfit. The velvet kurta set comes in deep green with gold lace work embellishments, a V-neckline, and long sleeves with side cuts. Aashika Bhatia pairs her look with plain matching pants, enhancing the celebratory feel and adding a touch of sophistication.

Aashika Bhatia’s Hairstyle And Makeup-

Aashika Bhatia opted for an elegant updo with a middle-parted low bun, which can complement the richness of the classic look. Opt for a dewy, glowing makeup look with matte lips to complement the luxurious element of her look. Use a bronzer to accentuate your cheekbones, brow bones, and the bridge of your nose for a toned finish. Choose jewelry just like Aashika, with multi-colored long earrings and rings, and pair her look with gold heels, which add glam to her look.

By styling it with this ethnic look of Aashika Bhatia, you can achieve a timeless and modern look perfect for celebrating the festive season in style.