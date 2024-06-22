Bigg Boss OTT Season 3: Aashika Bhatia Wishes Vishal Pandey Good Luck: “Crazyy Kardio Vahan”

Bigg Boss OTT season 3 first premiered on Friday, June 21, on Jio Cinema, unveiling the list of contestants. Social media influencer Vishal Pandey is one of the contestants, and he is all set to entertain the audience with his crazy personality in the show. Known for his engaging and funny videos, it will be interesting to see how the social media star will create his impact on the show. As he made a grand entry in the show Bigg Boss OTT season 2, contestant Aashika Bhatia took to her Instagram handle to wish good luck to her good friend Vishal in the coolest way.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Contestant Aashika Bhatia’s Good Luck Wish For Vishal Pandey

Taking to her Instagram handle, Aashika shared a photo of herself on TV showcasing Vishal’s entry in the show. Sharing the candid picture, the actress wrote, “Tom (with three red hearts. Further, she wrote, “Acha beta isliye 20 se pehle free tha (with laughing and a red heart emoji). Crazyy Kardio Vahan @vishalpandey_21 (with a hand heart, heart popping out, and three hearts emojis).”

Vishal Pandey is a social media influencer with more than nine million followers on his Instagram handle and more than 1.19 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. He makes videos on related, funny, lifestyle, work, travel, and lifestyle topics.