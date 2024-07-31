Congrats! Vishal Pandey Becomes The Ultimate Winner Of Bigg Boss OTT 3, We’ll Tell You Why

The popular YouTuber and content creator Vishal Pandey has become a hot topic on the internet since Armaan Malik slapped him on National television. The never-ending debate often highlights Armaan’s hypocrisy and Vishal’s hidden intentions. Vishal got evicted from the show just a week before the finale on this weekend ka vaar. Though Vishal was evicted from the show, he still became the ultimate winner this season. Let’s find out why.

Since Vishal’s eviction social media has been abuzz about the deserving candidate. However it seems the audience has chosen their ultimate winner of Bigg Boss OTT S3 who is Vishal Pandey. The Indian influencer shared several stories showcasing the support and love receiving from the audience who see him as the winner.

In his story, Vishal shared the reel edit made by his fans, which states, “Doesn’t Matter Who’s Going To Win BBott3 But The Public Has Already Chosen Him As Winner.” While his other fan praised his genuine personality in the show and bashed other contestants saying, “@ vishalpandey_21 They were just a Show You are the Reality. ”

At the same time, co-contestant Sana Sultan penned an appreciation note for Vishal, sharing an edit she wrote, “YES!! IT’S ENDED. Though we did not sit much with each other as we both were in diff groups but we always had that mutual respect & pure friendship. Never nominated or badmouthed each other… took stand for each other behind back too. I can confirm & say U deserved more vishal & i promise it’s just the beggining for u…dil jeetna trophy se zyada zaruri hai & u have done that @vishalpandey_21.”

Not only that, Vishal shared a post flaunting his dapper look, announcing the happy news of crossing the 10 million followers mark on his Instagram handle. The Youtuber thanked his fans, saying, “10M ka parivaar. Dil se thankyou.”

All the love, support, and wishes from fans and co-contestants prove that Vishal Pandey is the ultimate winner. The YouTuber not only sustained in the show until now but also carved his niche in audiences’ hearts, which makes him the true winner.