Vishal Pandey Follows Bigg Boss’s Advice To Embrace Change, Lovekesh Kataria Reacts

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 has been the talk of the town since the beginning of the show. And it seems that even though the season got its winner, Sana Makbul, the show still keeps up the top buzz. Yet again, the show makes headlines as Vishal Pandey dropped new photos with a caption revealing that he is following Bigg Boss’s advice of embracing change. So, let’s find out what change Vishal is embracing now.

On Wednesday, 7 August, Vishal shared a couple of photos showcasing his cool style in a casual black sleeveless t-shirt. But that’s not the point; the YouTuber surprised his fans and followers with his new look as he got inspired by Bigg Boss’s advice to embrace change. Vishal showcased his charming look in a short hairstyle, which absolutely suited his personality and enhanced his facial structure. His jaw-dropping jawline caught our attention, making girls’ hearts flutter.

Sharing these photos, Vishal, in the caption, talked about how Bigg Boss taught that change is the only constant and revealed that he chopped his hair after four years. He wrote, “As BIGG BOSS said, Change is the only constant!! After 4 years, I chopped my long hair … ah feels weird but fresh, baaki sab vlog mai ( yes, yes, I shot a vlog of haircut).” Further, he asked his fans, “Tell me in comments kaisa lag raha hoon ?”

Reacting to Vishal’s major step, co-contestant of Bigg Boss OTT S3, Lovekesh Kataria, shared his reaction in the comments, saying, “Ye Kon Hai. I need My Brother Back.” Meanwhile, BB OTT S3 winner Sana Makbul said, “Theek ho.”