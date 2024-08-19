A ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ Reunion: Sana Makbul, Vishal Pandey & Lovekesh Kataria get together

Bigg Boss OTT 3 ended over a couple of weeks ago, and people have already gotten over it atleast when it comes to controversies and conversations around it. However, it is known as always that some friendships that are formed in the house go o to indeed become special and leads to having long-term bonds – one that is forever at times.

Well, one doesn’t know if the friendship we are going to talk about will be forever but it is indeed strong and seemingly intact as well. We are talking about the bond between Sana Makbul, Vishal Pandey and Lovekesh Kataria along with Shivani Kumari as well.

As known, the quartet formed quite a lovely bond inside the house and it might have only been a few days but they were seemingly missing each other and went on to get together and have a mini Bigg Boss OTT 3 reunion.

Makbul, Pandey and Kataria posed some lovely selfies as the Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner, Sana Makbul posted these images and captioned it, “Reunion @vishalpandey_21 @corrupt_tuber P.S :- @shivani__kumari321 we missed you #vishaaluuu #lovekeshuuuu #makbuluu”-

It is no secret that amidst all the madness that ensued between Pandey and Armaan Malik in the show, few stood by Pandey and those were the likes of Kataria, Makbul and Kumari.

Sana Makbul beat Naezy to become the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3.