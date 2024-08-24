Special Letters & Exciting Projects: What’s Cooking In Georgia For Sana Makbul & Vishal Pandey?

Bigg Boss OTT S3 Winner Sana Makbul and co-contestants Vishal Pandey share a great bond with each other. They supported each other in + the show, and after the show ended, the good friends often treated their fans with their reunion. And their recent story hinted that the duo headed for some unknown place for their new project together. While fans wondered where ex-Bigg Boss contestants are headed, we have got the latest update that the duo is in Georgia.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sana shared a photo of herself and Vishal posing after reaching their destination. The duo is in the capital of Georgia, Tbilisi, and they posed, showcasing their excitement, facing backside in front of Freedom Square. It seems the duo have collaborated on something exciting; however, no specific details about the same have been revealed.

But wait! Interestingly, Sana and Vishal received a special letter from someone special. Sana showed her special letter and captioned it ‘Pyaar.’ “The girl with a beautiyal smile and a gloribus mind You’ve always had the carragedis voice and strong points. I loved watching you on the show. You are truly a DIVA!! It’s my pleasure to have you on my Flight today. The True WINNER. Love!! Preety, Sana M.” Sana’s letter read.

On the other hand, Vishal’s letter read, “You’ve been the best example of TRUE FRIENDSHIP. The most Humble and kind natured guy. You’ve got the most contagious and genuine Smile. Though you did not win the show But you have won people’s HEART. KEEP SMILING, AND STAY HAPPY. You are my HERO and stay like this!! Love!! Preety, Vishal”

However, Sana and Vishal didn’t reveal who sent them the heartfelt letter, but based on the conclusion details, it seems the same person wrote the letter for the BB duo.