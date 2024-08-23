Sana Makbul & Vishal Pandey headed away to an unknown location

It was only a while ago when we went on to report about how Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner, Sana Makbul and Bigg Boss OTT 3 newsmaker, Vishal Pandey were spotted at the T-Series office, and when a spotting like that happens, more often than not, it is about a song collaboration.

It is no secret that the contestants who manage to make a mark with their innings in the Bigg Boss house, more often than not, have a music video awaiting to happen to them.

And it seems that the plans have indeed begun rolling and the shoot is happening.

A while ago, Makbul posted various stories on her account, where the first two ones had hwe showing off her passport, and the other one had her clicking a selfie.

It was the third story that caught the attention as it has her with Pandey, as she captioned it as ‘On Our Way. Guess Karo?’ with a flight emoji-

It is undisclosed as of now as to where are they headed but it is surely a location abroad and we are certain the fans cannot wait to have an update on it soon.

As known, Makbul defeated Naezy in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale to go on to win the show, while Pandey was the centre of conversation owing to the slap saga where Armaan Malik slapped Vishal Pandey.