‘From Humble roots to Headlines’: Priyanka Chopra, Pankaj Tripathi to Dolly Singh – inspirational journey of the stars

The entertainment industry is a dream destination for many aspiring actors from small towns across the nation hoping to make it big in the world of glitz and glamour. Here’s a list of stars and their incredible stories of dreams.

Dolly Singh

Global sensation Dolly Singh began her journey from Nainital to becoming a global star with unbound talent, and unyielding determination. She initially worked as a content creator, where she conceptualized the character ‘Raju Ki Mummy,’ inspired by a wealthy South Delhi Girl. This character catapulted her into social media stardom. She recently garnered attention with her new Instagram series, ‘Best Worst Date’. Dolly’s influence goes beyond social media, as she has left a lasting impression with her performances, including her acclaimed role in ‘Thank You for Coming’

Priyanka Chopra

Born in Jamshedpur, Priyanka Chopra attended various schools across different cities due to her parents’ high demanding jobs. She achieved international fame by winning the Miss World title in 2000, paving her own path to stardom through unwavering hard work, confidence, and determination. Today, she stands as a proud symbol of India’s success on the global stage, earning the title of ‘Desi Girl’ and making her nation proud.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin hails from Budhana, a small town in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. After graduating from the National School of Drama, his journey into the film industry began with humble roles in various films. However, destiny took a turn when he landed a role in “Gangs of Wasseypur,” showcasing his exceptional talent to the world. He has since garnered acclaim, including a National Film Award, solidifying his place as a distinguished actor in Indian cinema.

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi hails from Belsand village in Barauli in Bihar. A graduate of the National School of Drama. He gained widespread acclaim for his role in Anurag Kashyap’s crime drama ‘Gangs of Wasseypur,’ marking a turning point in his career. Since then, he has delivered notable performances in numerous supporting roles, establishing himself as one of the industry’s finest actors. His stellar achievements include receiving multiple awards, including two National Film Awards.

Kartik Aaryan

Gwalior boy and superstar Kartik Aaryan completed his schooling before he moved to Mumbai to pursue engineering and chase his acting dreams. His breakthrough came with a memorable monologue in ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama,’ which endeared him to audiences overnight. Since then, Kartik has enjoyed continued success, starring in major hits such as ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2,’ ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,’ ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, and the recent ‘Chandu Champion’. His career trajectory has been nothing short of remarkable.