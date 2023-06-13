ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer to get arrested?

Shaurya asks the inspector to arrest Rajveer for attempting to harm him. Rajveer gets shocked to see the police and tries to escape in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
13 Jun,2023 11:31:34
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer to get arrested?

Loyal viewers of Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, have seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last week. According to the storyline, Palki goes near the service quarters and tries to find Preeta. She gets shocked to see unconscious Preeta trapped amidst the fire. Palki screams for help but fails to find one. She runs to look out for Rajveer.

Palki bumps into Rajveer and reveals it to him. Rajveer gets shocked to learn about Preeta’s life being in danger. Rajveer goes to the service quarters. He risks his life and saves Preeta from the fire. However, he also finds Karan lying unconscious. Rajveer decides to inform the Luthra family. Meanwhile, the Luthras call the police to get Rajveer arrested.

In the coming episode, Rajveer comes to the hall to inform about Karan to the Luthra family. However, Shaurya witnesses him and asks the inspector to arrest Rajveer for attempting to harm him. Rajveer gets shocked to see the police and tries to escape. The police run behind him to catch Rajveer.

OMG! Will Rajveer get arrested?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

Also Read: Vote Now: Most Popular Social Media Star – Female? Isha Borah, Shruti Sinha, Mrunal Panchal, Vrushali Jawale, Aditi Bhatia, Ashnoor Kaur, Anam Darbar

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Meet spoiler: Mahinder demands 50 crores from Meet to save Yashoda
Meet spoiler: Mahinder demands 50 crores from Meet to save Yashoda
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi reveals about Vikrant’s affair to Lakshmi
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi reveals about Vikrant’s affair to Lakshmi
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (5 – 11 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Risha Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (5 – 11 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Risha Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider recognizes Dua’s cooking style
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider recognizes Dua’s cooking style
Maitree spoiler: OMG! Ashish slaps Harsh
Maitree spoiler: OMG! Ashish slaps Harsh
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan talks to an unconscious Radha
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan talks to an unconscious Radha
Latest Stories
Titlie Spoiler: Titlie questions Rahul
Titlie Spoiler: Titlie questions Rahul
Actress Kajal Chauhan is excited about upcoming plot twists in ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ after its leap.
Actress Kajal Chauhan is excited about upcoming plot twists in ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ after its leap.
#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan grabs headline again with his most unique replies, check out
#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan grabs headline again with his most unique replies, check out
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Manjiri brings trouble for Abhimanyu and Akshara
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Manjiri brings trouble for Abhimanyu and Akshara
No Teaser Of Karan Johar’s Film With Adipurush
No Teaser Of Karan Johar’s Film With Adipurush
40 Crores For Shahid Kapoor In Bloody Daddy?
40 Crores For Shahid Kapoor In Bloody Daddy?
Read Latest News