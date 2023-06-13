Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer to get arrested?

Loyal viewers of Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, have seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last week. According to the storyline, Palki goes near the service quarters and tries to find Preeta. She gets shocked to see unconscious Preeta trapped amidst the fire. Palki screams for help but fails to find one. She runs to look out for Rajveer.

Palki bumps into Rajveer and reveals it to him. Rajveer gets shocked to learn about Preeta’s life being in danger. Rajveer goes to the service quarters. He risks his life and saves Preeta from the fire. However, he also finds Karan lying unconscious. Rajveer decides to inform the Luthra family. Meanwhile, the Luthras call the police to get Rajveer arrested.

In the coming episode, Rajveer comes to the hall to inform about Karan to the Luthra family. However, Shaurya witnesses him and asks the inspector to arrest Rajveer for attempting to harm him. Rajveer gets shocked to see the police and tries to escape. The police run behind him to catch Rajveer.

OMG! Will Rajveer get arrested?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

Also Read: Vote Now: Most Popular Social Media Star – Female? Isha Borah, Shruti Sinha, Mrunal Panchal, Vrushali Jawale, Aditi Bhatia, Ashnoor Kaur, Anam Darbar