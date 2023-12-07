Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Sandy and Shaurya escape police arrest

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Karan manages to open the window, Mohit opens the door and drags Preeta out of the room. Meanwhile, a man hugs Karan so that he doesn’t have a faceoff with Preeta. Unfortunately, Karan and Preeta fail to meet each other due to Mohit’s plan.

Preeta learns that while she was locked in the room, Rajveer’s roka happened and it was done by Karan Luthra (Shakti Anand). Preeta gets angry and reveals why they didn’t wait for her and she was absent during such an important event. Soon, Rajveer calls Preeta and informs about Dadi’s deteriorating health. Preeta (Shraddha Arya) informs Rajveer a special kadha recipe which will help in recovery.

In the coming episode, Rakhi decides to prepare kadha for Dadi so that her health can be stable. On the other hand, one police personnel witnesses Sandy and Shaurya running away. He understands them as the two guys who were carrying drugs with them. The police personnel run to catch them but they manage to flee by fooling him.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1711 6 December 2023 Written Episode Update

