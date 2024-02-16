Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Sandy saves Shaurya from Palki and Rajveer’s anger

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Rajveer comes and witnesses Palki leaving the party. He tries to stop Palki, however, the latter, who is angry with Rajveer for his behaviour slaps him. Rajveer gets shocked and questions Palki about the same. Rajveer fails to understand what made Palki so angry. Meanwhile, Palki is unaware that it was Shaurya who touched her inappropriately.

Palki and Rajveer talk to each other wherein Rajveer reveals how he was trapped in a room and was not present at the party. Soon, they come to a conclusion that it was Shaurya who planned everything to seek revenge from Rajveer. Palki and Rajveer confront Shaurya and scold him for his cheap acts.

In the coming episode, Palki gets angry at Shaurya for stooping so low to seek revenge from Rajveer. Shaurya reveals that Palki doesn’t deserve Rajveer. However, Palki warns him to not pass his judgement and asks him to stay out of her matter. While everyone doubts him, Sandy comes and saves Shaurya. Palki and Rajveer still refuses to believe that Shaurya is innocent.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1781 15 February 2024 Written Episode Update

Rajveer and Palki come to a conclusion that it was Shaurya who planned everything to seek revenge from Rajveer. Palki and Rajveer confront Shaurya and scold him for his cheap acts.