Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya gets engaged to Shanaya

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Preeta lands at Luthra house for Shaurya and Shanaya’s engagement ceremony. She meets Shaurya, who looks stressed and hence she speaks to him to cheer up his mood. Later, she goes to meet Shanaya but bumps into Nidhi and her sister. However, to stop their meeting Nidhi’s sister close the door but unfortunately Nidhi and her sister get locked in a room. While Preeta decides to attend the roka ceremony. Nidhi and her sister try to open the door and stop Preeta from attending the roka ceremony.

Nidhi and her sister manage to open the door of the room and look out for Preeta. However, they fail to find her and hence decide to switch off the lights so that Karan and Preeta do not come face to face. They successfully remove the fuse and the entire house turns dark. Palki, who is in store room, gets stuck there as she comes to pick up a box. Shaurya follows her and tries to come close to her. However, Palki misunderstands him to be Rajveer and feels shy.

In the coming episode, Rajveer calls Palki’s name and she gets suspicious about the person standing close to her. Soon, Shaurya hides as Rajveer comes close to Palki. The fuse is found and everyone get happy. Shaurya fails to confess his feelings for Palki and is left with no choice but to get engaged to Shanaya. Finally, the roka ceremony takes place and Shaurya and Shanaya get engaged.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1720 15 December 2023 Written Episode Update

Palki, who is in store room, gets stuck there as she comes to pick up a box. Shaurya follows her and tries to come close to her. However, Palki misunderstands him to be Rajveer and feels shy