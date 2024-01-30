Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya hugs Palki after learning about his father Karan’s critical condition

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Preeta and Kavya cover their mouths in the self-destructive locker room as a poisonous gas releases in it. However, Rajveer learns that his mother is locked in the room and goes to save her. Karan and Rajveer try to unlock the door to save Preeta and Kavya. Finally, Rajveer manages to find the code and saves his mother Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and sister Kavya’s lives.

Karan, Preeta, Kavya and Rajveer try to run out of the bank from the robbers. Meanwhile, the police also enter and try to catch the robbers. However, one of the robbers gets angry at Preeta for ruining his plan and points gun at her. Karan witnesses Preeta’s life being in danger and gets shocked. Karan comes in front of Preeta and takes the bullet to protect her. Karan falls unconscious and Preeta gets stunned.

In the coming episode, the Luthra family rushes Karan to the hospital and prays for his speedy recovery. Meanwhile, Nidhi calls Shaurya and informs him about Karan’s critical condition. He gets worried for his father and comes to the hospital. Shaurya witnesses Palki, Shanaya in the hospital but he hugs Palki. The latter gets uncomfortable.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1764 29 January 2024 Written Episode Update

