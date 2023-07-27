Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Srishti fakes chest pain to stop Preeta’s Luthra House visit

The upcoming episodes of Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, are poised to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as the suspense builds. As per the plot, Preeta pleads with Shaurya for help at the police station. She desperately seeks assistance getting Rajveer out of jail but is met with a refusal from Shaurya. As she breaks down in tears, her emotions are heightened upon seeing Rajveer behind bars. Preeta turns to the police officer, requesting him to bail Rajveer out. However, the officer suggests that Preeta go to Luthra’s house and ask them to return the complaint.

Preeta’s (Shraddha Arya) love and concern for her sister Srishti (Anjum Fakih) and nephew Rajveer push her to take a daring step. After witnessing Srishti’s plight in jail, Preeta’s determination to help her sister and Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) intensifies. Preeta boldly decides to meet the Luthra family to take back their complaint. However, Srishti tries to stop her. Despite Srishti’s pleas and warnings, Preeta heads straight to Luthra house.

In the coming episode, Srishti desperately stops her sister Preeta from visiting the Luthra house. Fearing the consequences of Preeta’s decision, Srishti resorts to faking a chest pain drama to gain her attention. Concerned for her sister’s well-being, Preeta rushes back to the cell to check on Srishti, who pleads with her not to go to the Luthra house. Despite the emotional plea, Preeta is determined to help her nephew Rajveer and return to meet him. In a heart-wrenching twist, the police officer informs Preeta that Nidhi is going to the police station to put more serious allegations against Rajveer.

Will Preeta save Rajveer?

