Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Shaurya (Baseer Ali) thinks about Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) when his friend comes and questions him about the stress he is dealing with. Shaurya reveals to his friend that he had asked Shanaya for a coffee date but she refused the same.

Soon, Shaurya adds that he wants to seek revenge on Rajveer by making Shanaya his girlfriend. Shaurya believes that Rajveer likes Shanaya. Hence, he plans to snatch Shanaya from Rajveer. The next morning, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) leaves alone to go to Luthra mansion. Preeta enters her house but fails to remember anything. Preeta tries to look out for Nidhi.

In the coming episode, Preeta roams around the Luthra mansion and witnesses Nidhi. She follows her to confront her about the accident. On the other hand, Srishti (Anjum Fakih) fails to find Preeta at home and believes that Preeta has gone to Luthra house. Soon, Srishti comes to Luthra house and enters it from the backyard. Srishti witnesses Preeta and grabs her hand and drags her out of the house. Srishti manages to stop Preeta and Luthra family’s face-off.

Will Preeta confront Srishti for stopping her from meeting Luthra family?

