Kundali Bhagya: Srishti slips into coma, Preeta breaks down  

Preeta leaves the Luthra house without informing anyone. She comes to the hospital and reveals to Preeta that Srishti slipped into a coma. Preeta breaks down in the popular Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Author: Manisha Suthar
03 Nov,2023 11:13:19
Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) falls unconscious after Karan (Shakti Anand) saves her from falling off the cliff. Soon, he decides to take Preeta to Luthra mansion. The family decorates the house as Karan had promised to bring Preeta. Much to their shock, Karan enters Luthra mansion along with unconscious Preeta in his arms.

On the other hand, Nidhi lands at the same hospital where Srishti (Anjum Fakih) is admitted. Soon, Nidhi warns her that she will kill her first and then her sister Preeta. While Srishti is unconscious, she burns her room and leaves the hospital. Srishti survives but slips into coma.

In the coming episode, Luthra family decorates the house to give Preeta a big surprise. However, unconscious Preeta wakes up and tries to find a phone. She manages to get the phone and learns about Srishti’s health from Rajveer. Preeta leaves the Luthra house without informing anyone. She comes to the hospital and reveals to Preeta that Srishti slipped into a coma. Preeta breaks down and blames herself as she was the kidnapper’s target.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1687 3 November 2023 Written Episode Update

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

