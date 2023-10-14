Television | Spoilers

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Preeta does not recognize anyone from the Luthra family. However, she remembers Shaurya and gets emotional about seeing him. Nidhi witnesses the drama and stops Shaurya from accepting Preeta as his mother. Nidhi reveals how she has handled the family in Preeta’s absence.

Preeta gets emotional and decides to leave her family for Nidhi in exchange for her sacrifices. Soon, Preeta and Karan hug each other which shocks Nidhi. But ultimately it all turns out to be Nidhi’s imagination. Karan (Shakti Anand) and Rishabh get together to find Preeta. They also hire a person to find Preeta as soon as possible. Nidhi learns about Karan and Rishabh’s plan and decides to make her new move to prevent them from meeting Preeta (Shraddha Arya). Nidhi decides to hire a person to get Preeta kidnapped.

In the coming episode, Nidhi calls goons to meet her. Later, she takes the two goons along with her in a car near Preeta’s house. She witnesses Preeta and Srishti coming dressed in green outfits. Soon, Nidhi points out at Preeta and mentions the goons to kidnap her. However, the goons mistakenly think that it is Srishti who should be kidnapped.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1672 16th October 2023 Written Episode Update

