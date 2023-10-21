Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya update: Srishti to die?

Preeta and Rajveer get worried for Srishti as doctors operate her. Nidhi, who is adamant to kill Srishti, plans yet another move. In her next move, we hear that Srishti will die in the popular Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
21 Oct,2023 12:49:34
Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, the goons call Nidhi after kidnapping Srishti. When Nidhi goes to the den and gets shocked to see Srishti instead of Preeta (Shraddha Arya). However, Srishti (Anjum Fakih) also sees Nidhi and learns that it was Nidhi who had planned the previous attacks on Preeta. Srishti tries to fight with Nidhi but fails to do so. Soon, Nidhi plans to kill Srishti and attempts to burn her alive.

Nidhi leaves the goon’s den after setting the godown on fire. Srishti struggles to get out of the godwon. However, due to access fire, she falls unconscious on the ground. Soon, Rajveer makes a heroic entry and rushes to save Srishti. He manages to pick up Srishti in his arms and leave the godown but a few goons stop him.

In the coming episode, Rajveer fights with the goons along with the police and takes Srishti to the hospital. Preeta and Rajveer get worried for Srishti as doctors operate on her. Nidhi, who is adamant about killing Srishti, plans yet another move. In her next move, we hear that Srishti will die.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

