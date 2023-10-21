Kundali Bhagya update: Srishti to die?

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, the goons call Nidhi after kidnapping Srishti. When Nidhi goes to the den and gets shocked to see Srishti instead of Preeta (Shraddha Arya). However, Srishti (Anjum Fakih) also sees Nidhi and learns that it was Nidhi who had planned the previous attacks on Preeta. Srishti tries to fight with Nidhi but fails to do so. Soon, Nidhi plans to kill Srishti and attempts to burn her alive.

Nidhi leaves the goon’s den after setting the godown on fire. Srishti struggles to get out of the godwon. However, due to access fire, she falls unconscious on the ground. Soon, Rajveer makes a heroic entry and rushes to save Srishti. He manages to pick up Srishti in his arms and leave the godown but a few goons stop him.

In the coming episode, Rajveer fights with the goons along with the police and takes Srishti to the hospital. Preeta and Rajveer get worried for Srishti as doctors operate on her. Nidhi, who is adamant about killing Srishti, plans yet another move. In her next move, we hear that Srishti will die.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1677 20th October 2023 Written Episode Update

