Srishti leaves the house to find a network on her phone. The goons follow her and soon kidnap her. Srishti shouts Preeta’s name and the latter gets shocked in the popular Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Preeta gets emotional and decides to leave her family for Nidhi in exchange for her sacrifices. Soon, Preeta and Karan hug each other which shocks Nidhi. But ultimately it all turns out to be Nidhi’s imagination. Karan (Shakti Anand) and Rishabh get together to find Preeta. They also hire a person to find Preeta as soon as possible.

Nidhi learns about Karan and Rishabh’s plan and decides to make her new move to prevent them from meeting Preeta (Shraddha Arya). Nidhi decides to hire a person to get Preeta kidnapped. Nidhi calls goons to meet her. Later, she takes the two goons with her in a car near Preeta’s house. She witnesses Preeta and Srishti coming dressed in green outfits. Soon, Nidhi points out at Preeta and mentions the goons to kidnap her. However, the goons mistakenly think that Srishti should be kidnapped.

In the coming episode, the goons come to the same house wherein Srishti and Preeta visit for a pre-wedding function. They keep an eye on Srishti as soon as she leaves the house to find a network on her phone. The goons follow her and soon kidnap her. Srishti shouts Preeta’s name and the latter gets shocked.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1672 16th October 2023 Written Episode Update

