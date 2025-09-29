Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Serial Spoiler: Noina’s Obsession Deepens, Swears To Win Mihir Against All Odds

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, the Star Plus show produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, has seen engaging drama with Tulsi (Smriti Irani) warning Mihir (Amar Upadhyay) of the possible split in the future. At the same time, Noina gets a shock as she sees Pari with Ranvijay, leaving her shocked.

As per the latest reports, Noina, who is madly in love with Mihir, has only tried to find reasons to stay by his side so far. However, the upcoming episodes will see Noina’s obsession for Mihir deepen, and she will turn into a fully negative character. Until now, she has been rational and always maintained a distance. And this is because she was clear in her head that she didn’t want to ruin Mihir and Tulsi’s relationship.

However, Noina will now vow to get Mihir by hook or by crook, adding more drama, spice, and suspense to the story, also building anticipation among fans wondering what will happen next.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is a classic TV serial that first aired in 2000, and after 25 years, it marked its return on 29 July 2025, continuing the story. However, the comeback will be a limited-episode show. The producer, Ekta, shared that the show returns just to revive the nostalgia and not as another show. The show has Smriti Irani, Aman Upadhyay, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Rohit Suchanti, Riya Sharma, Aman Gandhi, and others in key roles.