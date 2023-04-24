Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Ishani and Shiv to get married again?

Lag Ja Gale, the Zee TV show produced by Sandiip Sikcand and SOL Films, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, Ishani gets eager to find the pen drive. Finally, she learns that the pen drive is hidden inside Bhupen’s walking stick that he carries. Ishani smartly plans a move to get the evidence. She brings a duplicate stick and replaces it with the original one.

Later, Ishani drops a bowl of dal on Bhupen’s dress. While everyone cleans it, Ishani smartly replaces the stick and takes the original one. However, Bhupen learns about the stick being replaced and soon snatches the pen drive from Ishani. During their fight, the pen drive is destroyed, and Ishani is happy.

In the coming episode, Tina’s in-laws come to Dhoopar’s house to fix Bobby and Tina’s marriage date. During their conversation, Kiran introduces Ishani as Shiv’s wife. Tina’s mother-in-law Rohini likes Ishani. She asks Kiran to show Ishani and Shiv’s marriage video. However, Kiran informs that they did not have a grand wedding. Soon, Rohini suggests doing Ishani and Shiv’s marriage again in a grand manner.

Will Shiv agree?

