Lag Ja Gale, the Zee TV show produced by Sandiip Sikcand and SOL Films, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, Shiv goes to the temple to stop Ishani’s marriage. Soon, he fights with Sumeet, and the latter runs away. Shiv marries Ishani and decides to seek revenge on her.

Shiv brings Ishani home, but the family refuses to accept this marriage. However, Ishani stands for her rights and takes NGO women’s help. Ishani finally gets an entry into Dhoopar’s house. However, none of the family members welcome her. Meena warns Ishani that she will never be able to make a place for herself in the house. Ishani takes up the challenge and promises to win Shiv’s love within one week.

In the coming episode, Ishani gets ready like a new bride in Shiv’s room the next morning. Shiv witnesses Ishani in his room and gets angry. He holds Ishani’s hand and asks her to leave. However, Ishani’s saree gets tangled in Shiv’s neck, and the two fall onto the bed. Ishani and Shiv have an eye-lock moment which Meena witnesses. The latter thinks to kick out Ishani soonest.

Will Meena succeed in his plan?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.