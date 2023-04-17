Lag Ja Gale, the Zee TV show produced by Sandiip Sikcand and SOL Films, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen in the episode, Ishani breaks down after giving a false statement. She further gets threatened by Bhupen. Hence, Ishani decides to marry Sumeet to save Shiv from trouble. Shiv learns about Ishani’s marriage decision, and he gets shocked.

Later, Shiv barges into Ishani’s house after finding out about her marriage with Sumeet. However, he fails to find her. Hence, Shiv goes to the temple to stop Ishani’s marriage. Soon, he fights with Sumeet, and the latter runs away. Shiv marries Ishani and decides to seek revenge on her.

In the coming episode, Shiv brings Ishani home, but the family refuses to accept this marriage. However, Ishani stands for her rights and takes NGO women’s help. Ishani finally gets an entry into Dhoopar’s house. However, none of the family members welcome her. Meena warns Ishani that she will never be able to make a place for herself in the house. Ishani takes up the challenge and promises to win Shiv’s love within one week.

Will Ishani win the challenge?

